Man charged in crash that killed Spencerport teen due in court

PARMA, N.Y. — Alexander Hackett, the man accused driving drunk and causing a crash that killed an 18-year-old Spencerport High School graduate, is due back in court on Thursday morning.

He is scheduled to appear before a judge for a preliminary hearing. The 33-year-old is charged with vehicular manslaughter. Court paperwork claims that Hackett admitted to drinking four beers before getting behind the wheel.

Maria Eichas died at the scene of the crash early Sunday morning on Burritt Road in Parma. A passenger in her car was injured. Eichas was a singer in a band and the Spencerport community came together to mourn her death on Tuesday.

A GoFundMe has raised over $50,000 to cover Eichas’ funeral expenses and other unexpected expenses. Dozens of flowers have been set out in a makeshift memorial at the crash site.