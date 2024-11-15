Two charged with killing teen, injuring another, two years ago on Webster Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Two people are accused of killing a 17-year-old boy and injuring another teen in a shooting over two years ago outside a recreation center on Webster Avenue.

One of them, 19-year-old Jaiden Robinson, was arrested in Elmira on Thursday. The other suspect, 22-year-old Michael Scott, was already in jail, accused of a different murder. Both are charged with second-degree murder, attempted murder, and criminal possession of a weapon in connection with the September 2022 shooting outside the Thomas Ryan Recreation Center.

When Rochester Police officers responded to that shooting around 2 a.m., they found 17-year-old Cahj’miere Robinson dead from multiple gunshot wounds. They also found a 16-year-old boy shot in the face who survived his injuries. Cahj’miere Robinson isn’t related to the suspect who he shares a last name with.

RPD investigators determined the teens were shot after they were lured to the park for a robbery. After a two-year investigation, U.S. marshals, RPD, and other departments arrested Jaiden Robinson in Elmira.

According to RPD, Jaiden Robinson lived in Rochester but moved to Elmira after the murder. RPD says he had a loaded handgun on him at the time of his arrest.

RPD announced Scott’s charges on Friday. He has been in jail since Nov. 8, accused of the murder of Demetrius Rucker on Henion Street, and is awaiting trial.

Since Jaiden Robinson was 17 years old at the time of the murder, he was arraigned in Monroe County Court. Scott will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Friday.