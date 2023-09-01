Police: Man beat victim and threw him out third-floor window; Charged with murder

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man has been charged with murder in the death of Angel Lopez, who was severely beaten and thrown out a third-floor window Thursday morning.

Damien Young, 38, attacked Lopez in the third floor of the Sawyer Street apartment building where they both lived at about 3 a.m. Thursday, Rochester City Police said. According to police, Young beat Lopez, 65, into at least a semi-unconscious state and then threw him out a third-floor window. He landed on the second-floor fire escape and eventually fell from the fire escape onto the pavement, where he died, police said. Police found Lopez on the sidewalk at about 6 a.m.

Young was taken into custody Thursday and taken to Rochester General Hospital under the Mental Hygiene Law. He was discharged today and charged with second-degree murder. He will be arraigned at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, in Rochester City Court.

Police said Young is a registered Level 2 sex offender.

The RPD Major Crimes Section has not been able to locate any of Angel Lopez’s relatives and is asking them to contact them at (585) 428-7157 or MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.