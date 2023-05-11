Man charged with robbery at Taco Bell on Lake Ave and getting away in stolen Hyundai

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was arrested after Rochester Police say he used a stolen Hyundai during a knifepoint robbery at Taco Bell on Lake Avenue on Wednesday.

Khalique Watts, 20, is facing charges including robbery, petit larceny, and possessing stolen property.

RPD responded to Taco Bell around 1:15 p.m. after getting reports of a robbery suspect driving away. Officers say they spotted a car that matched the description driving on the curb of the road around Dewey Avenue and Bloss Street.

When officers tried to stop the car, it sped off. The police chase ended on Child Street when the car stopped and the people inside ran away. RPD says that led to a foot chase, where officers took the driver, Watts, into custody.

Officers say the Hyundai had a damaged ignition, indicating that it was stolen. Watts is also charged with criminal mischief because RPD says he caused damage to their interview room.

Watts was taken to the Monroe County Jail and will be arraigned in Rochester City Court on Thursday.

In the first three months of 2023 alone, Rochester had a nearly 2,400% increase in thefts of Kias and Hyundais. Local leaders have raised alarms about an increase in thefts for Kia and Hyundai models because of how-to videos circulating on TikTok.

Leaders also say the automakers failed to add proper anti-theft technology, making the cars easy to hotwire with a USB cable.