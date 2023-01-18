Man convicted on multiple charges for strip club shooting in 2021

Rochester, N.Y. – On Tuesday, 30-year-old Michael Parnell was convicted by a Monroe County jury of attempted murder, assault, reckless endangerment, and two counts of criminal possession of a weapon, for a triple shooting at a strip club on Anderson Avenue on July 17, 2021.

On July 17, 2021, Rochester Police Officers responded to “The Barrel,” on Anderson Avenue where they found two men shot outside, and one man shot inside the club. Parnell was identified as the shooter of all three men, and after a thorough investigation, Parnell was found and arrested on August 29, 2021.

Parnell will be sentenced on February 22, 2022, in front of Monroe County Court Judge Michael Dollinger.