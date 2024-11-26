Man found guilty of shooting East Rochester officer in vest

EAST ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man has been found guilty of attempted aggravated murder for shooting an East Rochester Police officer in his bullet-resistant vest.

Raymond Noel, 52, was also found guilty of attempted aggravated assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He faces a maximum of 40 years to life in prison when he’s sentenced in January of 2025.

The shooting happened on Jan. 14 while East Rochester Police officers were responding to a call on Garfield Street. According to police, Noel was ignoring officers’ commands and pointed a handgun at Officer Brad Steve.

That’s when Officer Steve fired two rounds. Police say Noel responded by shooting at the officer six times, hitting him once in the chest. Officer Steve was treated at Strong Hospital.