Man indicted for the murder of his former employer in Gates

GATES, N.Y. — Malik Black, the Rochester man accused of killing his former employer in Gates, has been indicted by a grand jury on murder charges.

Black faces charges of murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon. He’s accused of shooting and killing Jessica Romich with a shotgun on Sept. 30 as she left the company she co-owned, Everdry Waterproofing off Pixley Road.

Black used to go by the name Ernest Dunham. Gates Police Chief Robert Long believes that Black changed his name in prison. He was serving time for killing a man on Seward Street in October 1993.