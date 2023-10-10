Rochester man arrested for murder of woman in Gates

GATES, N.Y. – Gates Police allege that Malik Black, 47, shot Jessica Romich, 47, killing her on Saturday September 30, 2023 at 12 Pixley Industrial Parkway as she was leaving her workplace.

On Tuesday, the Gates Police Department with assistance from the Rochester Police Department SWAT, arrested Black, of Rochester. He was charged with murder in the death of Jessica Romich. Additional charges are being considered.

Black was arraigned in Gates Town Court and remanded to Monroe County jail, no bail. He is currently on parole for murder and criminal possession of a weapon.

