Man is heading to prison for at least seven years for crash that killed “swim dad”

PARMA, N.Y. — The man involved in a deadly DWI crash in Parma last March is headed to prison for at least seven years.

James Jacobs pleaded guilty to driving drunk and crashing his car head-on into Stephen Kneeland’s car on West Ridge Road. Kneeland’s wife and children were in a car in front of him, heading home from a swim meet.

Kneeland was known for cheering on his children at their competitions at Victor Swim Club, as a “swim dad” and army veteran.

Police say Jacobs, a 35-year-old from North Carolina, also had a loaded gun in his car. He faces a max of 22 years in prison.