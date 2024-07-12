Man pleads not guilty to deadly shooting on porch on Lorenzo Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester man accused of shooting and killing a person sitting on his porch on Tuesday pleaded not guilty.

Kendrick Morrison-Cook, 34, was arraigned on Friday morning in Rochester City Court. He’s charged with second-degree murder. Rochester Police say he killed 32-year-old Jeremy Prescott after the two got into an argument on Lorenzo Street.

Morrison-Cook is held at the Monroe County jail without bail. He’s due back to court on Wednesday for a preliminary hearing.