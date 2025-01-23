Man sentenced on Tuesday for hiding woman’s body in July 2023

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A man was sentenced on Tuesday for hiding a body in July 2023. Kwame Wearan is out of jail on time served and will spend the next five years on probation.

He was charged with concealment of a human corpse and tampering with physical evidence, pleading guilty in November.

He was accused of trying to hide the body of 25-year-old Lily Rodriguez in July 2023, leaving her in Durkin Alley in the city. Police said they met up in the Monroe Avenue area early July 25 and drove to Wearan’s house on the west side, and and some point during the night she died. He left her in Durkin Alley, where a passerby noticed her and called 911.