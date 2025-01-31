Man shot to death inside car on Ellison Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A man was shot to death inside his car, which crashed on Ellison Street off Bay Street, on Thursday night. It happened less than 24 hours after another man was shot and killed inside his truck.

Rochester Police found the car crashed into a pole on Ellison Street after getting calls around 7:30 p.m. They found the man in the driver’s seat with an upper-body gunshot wound. He was rushed to Strong Memorial Hospital where he died.

Investigators say someone shot the man before the crash. They believe the man pulled up to a curb on Ellison Street, where someone approached and opened fire, and the man crashed while driving away.

RPD has no suspects in custody and is asking anyone with information or video to call 911 or email MajorCrimes@cityofrochester.gov.

Wednesday night’s deadly shooting happened on Coulton Place off South Plymouth Avenue. The victim’s truck crashed further down the street and no suspects are in custody.