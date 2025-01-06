Man who police say killed his daughter, her grandmother, and himself was a Cornell assistant dean

BRIGHTON, N.Y. — The man who police say killed his 11-year-old daughter, her grandmother, and himself in Brighton on Friday was a Cornell University employee.

Cornell confirmed that Lawrence Mancuso, 53, was the assistant dean for human resources in the School of Industrial and Labor Relations. The university said he had been on leave since October.

Brighton Police responded to a home on Holleyvale Drive after getting the report of an unresponsive girl on the front porch. That girl, Anne Mancuso, was taken to the hospital where she died from her gunshot wounds.

Inside a home next door, police found the bodies of Lawrence Mancuso, Anne’s father, and 74-year-old Mary Liccini, Anne’s grandmother. Anne was a sixth grader in the Brighton Central School District. The district is offering counseling services to students and faculty.