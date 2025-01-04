Police: Man kills 11-year-old daughter, her grandmother, himself in Brighton Friday

BRIGHTON, N.Y. – On Friday at 11:55 am, Brighton Police responded to a call at 50 Hollyvale Drive in Brighton that a girl was not responsive or breathing on the front porch.

The girl, 11-year-old Anne Mancuso, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital, where she died from gunshot wounds.

The investigation found a bullet hole in a window and open doors at the house next door, 60 Hollyvale Drive, where officers discovered the bodies of 53-year-old Lawrence Mancuso, Anne’s father, and 74-year-old Mary Liccini, Anne’s grandmother.

Further investigation found that Lawrence Mancuso killed Anne and Mary before taking his own life.

Anne Mancuso lived on Hollyvale Drive in Brighton, Lawrence Mancuso lived at Eastbrook Lane in Brighton, and Mary Liccini lived at Ashantee Lane in Avon.