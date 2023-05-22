Man who rescued stranded people during Buffalo blizzard throws first pitch at Bisons game

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Do you remember Merry Christmas Jay? He’s the guy that broke into a school during the December blizzard in Buffalo to shelter 24 stranded people from the deadly weather and helped save their lives.

On Friday, the Buffalo Bisons baseball team honored Jay in weather much different from what Buffalo saw in December.

The Bisons invited Jay to throw the first pitch. Jay says he still keeps in touch with the people he hunkered down with inside that school five months ago.

“As a group, we still talk about what happened. It’s not something you can get over very easily,” Jay said.

Jay sailed the pitch over the head of the Buffalo Bison’s mascot but he got a standing ovation from the crowd anyway.