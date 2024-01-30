Meeting on Tuesday night will discuss East High School and U of R partnership

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — There’s an opportunity on Tuesday night for parents and educators to share their opinions on the partnership between East High School and the University of Rochester.

The district is currently deciding if it will renew the partnership. East High’s leaders say that through the partnership, the school has seen improved graduation rates, exam scores, and overall school culture. The contract for the partnership is up in June 2025.

The RCSD Board of Education’s public hearing will begin at 6 p.m. at East High School on 1801 East Main Street. If you would like to speak at the meeting, you can sign up by calling 585-262-8525 or emailing boardofeducation@rcsdk12.org by 2 p.m. Those who sign up will be given three minutes to speak.

