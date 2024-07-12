Memorial Art Gallery celebrates Pride with music and organization fair

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Memorial Art Gallery celebrated acceptance, community, diversity, and love on Thursday night at its annual Pride Celebration Day.

The celebration featured a community organization fair, live music from the Flower City Pride Band, and a drag story time show.

“Sometimes people say, why do you celebrate Pride? And it’s because we don’t live in a world where everyone is accepted and loved and Pride is really a lifesaving thing for a lot of people,” said Braden Reese, director of Rochester LGBTQ+ Together.

Rochester’s annual Rochester Pride Festival is coming up on Saturday, July 20. It will take place at a new location, Highland Park, this year.

