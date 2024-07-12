Memorial Art Gallery celebrates Pride with music and organization fair

By News10NBC

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Memorial Art Gallery celebrated acceptance, community, diversity, and love on Thursday night at its annual Pride Celebration Day.

The celebration featured a community organization fair, live music from the Flower City Pride Band, and a drag story time show.

“Sometimes people say, why do you celebrate Pride? And it’s because we don’t live in a world where everyone is accepted and loved and Pride is really a lifesaving thing for a lot of people,” said Braden Reese, director of Rochester LGBTQ+ Together.

Rochester’s annual Rochester Pride Festival is coming up on Saturday, July 20. It will take place at a new location, Highland Park, this year.

