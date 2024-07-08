WATCH LIVE: Memorial service is underway for Cleveland officer who was Webster native

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The memorial service is underway for Officer Jamieson Ritter, a Webster native and McQuaid Jesuit graduate who was killed in the line of duty in Cleveland.

The 27-year-old officer was shot and killed while responding to a call the morning of the Fourth of July. You can watch live coverage of the memorial from our Cleveland NBC affiliate, WKYC here or in the YouTube video within this story.

The memorial service began at 10 a.m. at the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Cleveland. Officer Ritter’s obituary says he will be buried at the Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Rochester. The family is asking people to contribute to the Cleveland Police Foundation in his memory.

A suspect has been charged with the aggravated murder of Ritter. Ritter is the son of retired Greece Police Officer Jon Ritter. The elder Ritter was credited with saving lives on Christmas Eve 2012 when a man set a fire and shot and killed responding firefighters on Lake Road.