Monroe County confirms public health commissioner

MONROE COUNTY, N.Y. — Monroe County has a new public health commissioner.

Dr. Marielena Velez de Brown was confirmed Tuesday night at the county Legislature’s meeting.

Velez de Brown joined the public health department in 2016 as deputy commissioner. She has been the acting commissioner since March, after Dr. Michael Mendoza’s sudden resignation.

Mendoza’s departure came as a surprise after guiding the community through the covid pandemic. He signed a non-disclosure agreement and has never publicly explained the reason he stepped down.