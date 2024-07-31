Monroe County Judge Meredith Vacca makes history as first Asian American woman confirmed to federal bench in Western New York

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Monroe County Judge Meredith Vacca has been confirmed as the U.S. District Judge for the Western District of New York on Wednesday.

Vacca is the first Asian American woman to sit on the federal bench in the Western District of New York.

Born in Korea, Vacca moved to Rochester as a baby. She served as a prosecutor in the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office for more than a decade before becoming a county court and state supreme court justice.

