Monroe County Legislature will meet next month about residency requirements for deputies

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Monroe County Legislature will hold a hearing in May about a request to waive the residency requirement for deputies.

Currently, all road patrol deputies in the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office must live within the county. Earlier this year, the legislature approved a request to waive that requirement for employees in the jail bureau.

The sheriff’s office is now asking for the requirement to be lifted for road patrol deputies as well. The county legislature has voted to move forward with a public hearing on the matter. That’s scheduled for May 9.