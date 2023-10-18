Mother charged with beating her baby to death will go on trial in June

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The trial date for Bryasia Love, the mother accused of beating her 1-year-old son to death, is set for June 3, 2024. A judge set the trial date during a court hearing on Wednesday.

Love, 26, is charged with murdering her baby A’Mias Love and injuring her 2-year-old daughter at her home on Joseph Avenue in January.

Rochester Police say Bryasia called 911 to report that her baby boy was unresponsive. A’Mias was rushed to Strong Hospital where doctors found several serious injuries: multiple skull fractures, bruises to his head, face, and neck, and life-threatening internal injuries.

The baby died days later and her 2-year-old brother survived after medical treatment. Bryasia Love was arrested after a criminal investigation and pleaded not guilty.