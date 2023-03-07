Mourning family of victim of deadly stampede have more questions than answers

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The investigation into what triggered the panic and crowd surge, the capacity at the show, and whether all the exits were clear, is still underway. We’re learning more about the women who lost their lives after being trampled in the stampede.

Rhodesia Belton, 33, of Buffalo, and 35-year-old Brandy Miller of Rochester, both died. A third woman from Syracuse remains in critical condition.

On Tuesday, I sat down with Brandy Miller’s family to learn more about her and the lives she leaves behind.

Brandy Miller’s father, James Green said, “She would give you anything she had, ya know”?

Brandy was a daughter, a sister, an aunt, and a nursing assistant who treated her elderly patients like family.

“She was a very giving person to her whole family, everybody that she loved and cared about. Anybody that knew her, loved her,” said Eric Smith, Brandy’s boyfriend.

Smith said she had been looking forward to the GloRilla concert for weeks:

“She was preparing to go to this show for a while, she ordered a bunch of clothes, a bunch of outfits, a bunch of shoes.”

On a Sunday night, she hit the Armory with her friends. She was near the front of the stage at the end of the show when the crowd surged.

Green said, “She was murdered, she was stepped on, trampled, and for a person that works so hard to go out to have some fun after she worked hard, there shouldn’t be anything wrong if you want to go out and have fun.”

It was hours before her family knew that Brandy had been critically injured because during the stampede, she was separated from her friends and she lost her cell phone and identification.

Brandy’s sister, Michelle Miller said, “She was basically a Jane Doe, left on the ground, left in the hospital alone.”

Doctors told Brandy’s family that she likely lay on the ground for 25-35 minutes before paramedics could get inside the Armory to try to help her.

“How are you going to try to let 5,000 people out one door? She didn’t stand a chance once she fell down and it’s sad. We would think people would try to pick her up and help her, but they didn’t,” said Green.

At this point, Brandy’s family has more questions than answers.

“The place is not capable of handling the people that they got there,” Green said.

But, so far, the family says they have yet to hear directly from anyone who can answer their many questions

“Nobody, no mayor, no police chief, no Armory, no promoters, nobody. So, I don’t know what the condolences are about, or to who, but it’s not us,” Michelle said.

We tried to reach the owner of the Amory again on Tuesday, but our calls were not returned. The city and police department say their investigations are ongoing.

Brandy’s family tells me they met the family of the third victim who remains in critical condition while in the waiting room at Strong, and both families joined together for a prayer.