Woman killed in crowd surge at Rochester concert honored by medical staff for organ donation

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Doctors and nurses line the hallway at Strong Hospital to honor Brandy Miller, the woman who died after a stampede at the concert, as her body was brought to donate her organs.

Doctors and nurses line the hallway at Strong Hospital to honor Brandy Miller as she’s brought to donate her organs. Miller died Monday following injuries she sustained after being trampled at the Armory. Her sister tells me her heart, kidneys and liver were used to save others pic.twitter.com/pQCxo1J54P — Jennifer Lewke (@WHEC_JLewke) March 8, 2023

Miller died on Monday, following injuries she sustained after being trampled at the Armory on Sunday night after the crowd rushed to evacuate because they thought they heard gunshots.

Miller’s sister said her heart, kidneys, and liver were used to save four other people. Miller’s family described the 35-year-old from Rochester as a loving daughter, a sister, an aunt, and a nursing assistant who treated her elderly patients like family.

“She would give you anything she had, ya know?” Miller’s father said.

The stampede also killed Rhondesia Belton, 33 of Buffalo, and a 35-year-old Syracuse woman remains hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

