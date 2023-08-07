Negotiations will resume between Rochester Regional Health and nurse’s union

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Negotiations will resume Monday between Rochester Regional Health and the union that represents nurses at Rochester General Hospital.

Nurses went on strike from Thursday morning to Saturday morning after months on unsuccessful negotiations on a contract.

Representatives from the union, called RUNAP (Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals), said they want a contract with a wage increase over the next five years. They also want a higher patient to staff ratio at the hospital.

Hospital leaders said they needed more time to negotiate a contract and wanted to avoid a strike. Rochester Regional Health says its looking forward to continuing negotiations.