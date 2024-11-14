New York audits Frontier Communications over service quality issues

ALBANY, N.Y. – The New York State Public Service Commission started an audit of Frontier Communications on Thursday.

The audit will examine customer operations, service quality, network reliability, facility transfers, and pole removals. There are ongoing concerns about Frontier’s service quality, network reliability, and how it has failed to report ongoing problems to state regulators, as required.

The company has allegedly not paid some of the resulting penalties to ratepayers or fixed the problems in a timely manner. It has also been behind in using new utility poles, delaying the expansion of broadband and wireless services to its customers.

Frontier is a communications provider offering telecommunications and internet services to millions of consumers and businesses in 25 states, including New York State.

An independent consultant for the audit will be picked in early 2025.

