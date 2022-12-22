New York State’s first legal cannabis dispensary will open on December 29

NEW YORK — New York State’s first legal cannabis dispensary is set to open on Thursday, December 29. However, it won’t be in Rochester.

The first sale will be at a dispensary in Manhattan operated by the non-profit Housing Works, which provides HIV/AIDS services. It’s the first of 36 recently licensed dispensaries to begin selling cannabis to the general public.

The state legalized the recreational use of marijuana in March 2021 and issued the first round of licenses to people and people and non-profits on November 21 of this year.

None of the licenses were issued in the Rochester region because of a federal lawsuit that questions whether New York’s license application process discriminates against people outside the state. The lawsuit affects the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Western New York, the mid-Hudson region, Brooklyn, and other areas.

