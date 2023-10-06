Rochester General nurses’ union expected to vote next week on strike

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nurses at Rochester General Hospital will vote to go on strike next week.

The union that represents nurses at Rochester General Hospital held a candlelight vigil Thursday at the hospital for what they call “recognition of risk to patients.”

Rochester Union of Nurses and Allied Professionals (RUNAP) leaders say that because of ongoing issues at the hospital, such as short-staffing, patients are at risk.

According to a study by the union, more than 80 percent of total shifts were reported to be unsafe at the hospital.

If the union votes to strike, it will be the second time during this negotiation process. The union held a three-day strike in September.

Nurses say they deserve better pay and are spread too thin to provide good care for patients. Those have been two of the biggest sticking points between RGH and RUNAP.

In a statement, Rochester Regional Health said: “We’re disappointed the union is threatening another strike when we’re still actively negotiating and working hard to reach a deal.”