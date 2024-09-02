NYS Fair will reopen Monday after closing early for 911 calls reporting gunfire

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The New York State Fair will reopen on Monday morning for its final day after a chaotic ending on Sunday night.

State Police say they received multiple 911 calls for gunfire at the fairgrounds in Syracuse around 8:40 p.m. Police say those reports were false and there was no evidence of gunfire.

However, officials decided to close the fair early in abundance of caution. Troopers will provide more information on Monday. Here’s a statement from the fair’s Facebook page:

“After consulting with Law Enforcement, the decision was made to close The Fair early on Sunday night out of an abundance of caution after New York State Police received reports of violence within The Fairgrounds. The Fair is continuing to work with Law Enforcement and emergency personnel to assess the situation. The safety of fairgoers, staff, and vendors is the highest priority of The Great New York State Fair.”

The fair will open at 9 a.m. on Monday.