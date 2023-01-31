Office of Cannabis Management ten-week program on cannabis compliance begins

ALBANY, N.Y. — The New York State Office of Cannabis Management announced the start of its ten-week-long program about cannabis compliance.

The series of webinars is covering cannabis business accounting, labor laws, agricultural human resources, environmental controls, track and trace, lab testing, recall plans, and good manufacturing practices. The program is based on existing farmer apprenticeship and fellowship programs.

Members of communities traditionally underrepresented in farming were encouraged to apply. The program will consist of over 40 different webinars that started last week and go until April.

The webinars are supported by the State University of New York, SUNY Morrisville, and Cornell University.

“Cannabis education and the advancement of agricultural sciences is crucial for a growing market, for traditional and legacy growers, people of color and minority populations, and those hindered by wars on drugs,” said Dr. Daniela Vergara Emerging Crops Specialist, Cornell Cooperative Extension. “Cornell is pleased to partner with OCM to support inclusivity and equity in a new industry.”

