Officer injured while investigating mass shooting in MLK Park will be out of work for a while

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The Rochester Police officer who suffered a knee injury while investigating a mass shooting will be out of work for a while, according to documents from Rochester City Court.

The shooting in MLK Park on Court Street left six people wounded on Sunday morning. According to court documents, as officers were at the scene, 38-year-old Joshua Sanchez, fought with them and tried to prevent them from providing medical help to the victims. Sanchez is also accused of shoving an officer, then trying to run away.

Court paperwork says that Sanchez injured an officer while he was fighting against having handcuffs placed him. The officer felt a pop and sharp pain in his left knee and wasn’t able support his weight on his knee. He was taken to the hospital.

There are no suspects in custody yet for the mass shooting. The ATF has offered a $5,000 reward for anyone with information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the shooter or shooters.

Mayor Malik Evans said the park will now close at 8 p.m. and Court Street between Chestnut Street and the traffic circle will close at 7 p.m. indefinitely.