Olympics uses Rochester native Danielle Ponder’s song in commercial

I love the usage of my song for this Olympics commercial! pic.twitter.com/IfPiRiS7fA — Danielle Ponder (@danielleponder1) July 31, 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester’s own Danielle Ponder tweeted how she loved that the Olympics used her song “Some of Us Are Brave” for a commercial.

Ponder, a lawyer-turned-singing sensation, left a career at the Monroe County Public Defender’s Office to pursue her dream. Her debut album “Some of Us Are Brave” was released in 2022, and blended R&B, soul, and blues across its eight tracks.

She is now a national touring artist.

Ponder drew huge crowds at the Lilac Festival in May.

