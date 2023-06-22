Ontario County Board of Supervisors will vote Thursday on resolution opposing casino

CANANDAIGUA, N.Y. — The Ontario County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on a resolution opposing a casino in Rochester. The vote is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in Canandaigua.

The proposed deal to build a Seneca Nation-operated casino in Rochester has created a firestorm of opposition. Among the concerns is the impact a casino would have on existing casinos in the region. Ontario County is home to Finger Lakes Gaming and Racetrack.

A Politico report exposed a quietly-negotiated plan between the Seneca Nation and Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office to build a casino in the Rochester area.

It comes as state lawmakers are working to reach an agreement with the Seneca Nation on a new gaming compact, the deal that allows the nation to operate its three current upstate casinos. The Seneca Nation first signed a gaming compact with the state 21 years ago but that compact is expiring in December 2023.

The state senate voted in favor of the new gaming compact but several senators representing the Rochester area including Jeremy Cooney and Samra Brouk voted against it. The state assembly has yet to take a vote and some assembly members have expressed concerns about the compact.