Ontario County DA’s Office will give update on deadly August stabbing in Victor

VICTOR, N.Y. — The Ontario County District Attorney’s Office will give up an update on Thursday at 10 a.m. on a deadly stabbing that happened in Victor back in August.

New York State Police say Adam Record attacked a 20-year-old man in the man’s driveway on Cunningham Drive. That man stabbed the 26-year-old Record to death.

The District Attorney’s Office will announce the results of their investigation into the stabbing. After the conference, News10NBC will have the latest details at noon and online.