Opening statements begin in trial of man accused of setting woman on fire

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – There were opening statements on Tuesday in the trial of Troy Parker. He’s the man accused of killing a Rochester mother by setting her on fire.

That woman was 38-year-old Fantasia Stone. She was killed last spring in her apartment on Jefferson Avenue.

News10NBC spoke with Fantasia’s sisters. Sitting through this trial will not be easy, and they are doing the best they can. They hope that justice may be coming for Fantasia. But it also means her family, including her five children, will learn the gruesome details of what happened to her.

Parker is charged with murder and arson. On April 11 of last year, prosecutors say he was caught on security footage buying lighter fluid at a corner store by Fantasia’s home.

Both sides admitted that the two had known each other for years and had an intimate relationship. Prosecutors say that late that night Parker doused Fantasia in lighter fluid, and then set her on fire while two other people watched.

The defense argues that Parker was just there when it happened, and it was one of the prosecution’s witnesses who set her ablaze.

The judge has requested that the witnesses name not be broadcast as the trial plays out. With such a violent and painful crime, emotions are running high for everyone involved.

“This is a tough case for everybody involved, the allegations are that Fantasia Stone was burned alive, that lighter fluid was poured on her, and she was set on fire. The thought of that alone is obviously horrific, and it’s just really gruesome,” said Patrick Gallagher, assistant district attorney, Monroe County

“It’s finally here and we’re finally going to be able to get justice for her and get a little bit of insight as to what actually happened to her,” said Exabia Stone, sister of Fantasia Stone.

The trial will continue Wednesday tomorrow morning, and prosecutors estimate it should wrap up sometime next week. If convicted, parker could face life behind bars.

