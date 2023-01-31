Orchard Park gets request to open cannabis dispensary

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — A drive-thru Marijuana dispensary could be coming to Orchard Park close to Highmark Stadium.

According to the Buffalo News, the Orchard Park Town Board received a request for its first cannabis dispensary. All marijuana licenses must go through New York State but also require town permission.

The town has banned drive-thru’s in the area surrounding the village of orchard park but that law is being challenged in court.

The state legalized the recreational use of marijuana in March 2021 and issued the first round of licenses to people and people and non-profits on Nov. 21. The non-profit Housing Works in Manhattan became the state’s first legal cannabis dispensary when it opened on Dec. 29.

None of the licenses were issued in the Rochester region because of a federal lawsuit that claims New York’s license application process discriminates against people outside the state. The lawsuit affects the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Western New York, the mid-Hudson region, and Brooklyn.

