Owner of Gates house where 200 cats were found has until Monday to clean up

GATES, N.Y. – Gates Town Supervisor Cosmo Giunta said on Sunday that the property owner gave the town permission to visit the home on Monday to see what progress has been made.

“Two of the neighbors have been battling for quite some time, between all the fly infestations, the smell. I just feel horrible for these neighbors. So, we’re going to need to get this cleaned up one way or another.”

Giunta told us the property owner will be in court Tuesday night. If the house doesn’t pass inspection, a decision will be made on how to move forward.

