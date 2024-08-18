Parents of fallen officer Jamieson Ritter speak about his service and sacrifice

The day's major News events, business reports, sports updates, Rochester area weather information and tomorrow's forecast are presented by the News10NBC Team.

CHURCHVILLE, N.Y. — The loved ones of fallen Cleveland Police officer and Webster native Jamieson Ritter gathered to honor his service and to raise money.

News10NBC spoke with Ritter’s family at the Churchville Moose Lodge on Chili Riga Center Road.

“Jamieson so he would think this is entirely too much so we are very honored that the community came out here to support him,” said Jon Ritter, Jamieson’s father.

Jon and Karen Ritter say the outpouring of support they have received from the community has been overwhelming.

“We appreciate everyone’s support and concern for our family. It is appreciated. Because we are suffering and struggling on a daily basis with the loss of our child,” said Karen Ritter.

Jamieson Ritter was killed in the line of duty in July while trying to make an arrest. It’s why members of the Moose Lodge of Churchville and the Punishers Motorcycle Club came together to sponsor a special fundraiser aimed at raising money for the family and organizations that support law enforcement. You can donate here.

“In May, as we were going through Jamieson’s belongings we found a t-shirt for Jake Durbin who was killed, murdered, on May 24 of this year,” said Jon Ritter.

Jon says he found out his son was always there for his community and his fellow officers. Jamieson responded to the scene the night fallen Euclid officer Jacob Durbin was killed in May.

A legacy of service and sacrifice that Jon says he will carry forward for his son.

“Our message that we are carrying on for him is that people villainize the police. There are hundreds and thousands of police officers across the country that do the exact same thing our son Jamieson did on a daily basis,” said Jon Ritter.

Starting next year, the Jamieson Ritter Memorial ROTC Scholarship will be awarded to a student who is pursuing a career in military or law enforcement.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.