Part of Elm Street closed due to safety hazards from Cadillac Hotel, old Richford Hotel

More safety issues involving Cadillac Hotel, old Richford Hotel

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — More safety issues involving the former Richford Hotel and the nearby Cadillac Hotel building in downtown Rochester: The city Tuesday evening shut down Elm Street near Chestnut Street.

The city engineer ordered the closure due to loose materials on the outside of both buildings, posing a safety hazard.

The city has been working with the property owners on redevelopment plans, but is shutting down part of Elm Street, between Atlas and Chestnut streets, until a licensed engineer comes in and finds all the safety issues resolved. It is closed to drivers and pedestrians, as are the sidewalk and the parking lane along the southbound lane of Chestnut Street, between Euclid Street and East Broad Street.

In 2022, the siding on the section of the old Richford building facing Elm Street came tumbling down. Nobody was injured.