Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills: Wild Card game preview

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Two teams that were counted out a month ago fought their way to Wild Card weekend in the playoffs.

For the first 12 weeks of the regular season, Buffalo suffered six losses and the hopes of a playoff appearance were dying down. But the Bills shifted into high gear and went on to win five straight games — including beating the Dolphins and continuing their reign as AFC East Champions.

The 10-7 Steelers are ranked fourth in the AFC North.

The two teams were set to faceoff Sunday at 1 p.m. during a significant snowstorm. Though this isn’t unfamiliar territory for the Bills, the game was postponed due to public safety concerns.

The fight isn’t over yet. The game has been moved to 4:30 p.m. Monday, but players and fans will still experience wind chill and snow squalls.

News10NBC’s First Alert Weather team is tracking cold and snowy weather in Buffalo with wind chills near zero. Bills Mafia, prepare for extra time to get to Highmark Stadium and layer up.

Luckily, the Bills have a decent track record when it comes to playing in less-than-desirable weather.

Last season, the Bills played the Dolphins as Bills Mafia began to throw snowballs throughout the stadium. Buffalo won that game.

In 2017 during a Bills-Colts matchup, a blanket of snow doused the field and LeSean McCoy had over 150 yards, despite the whiteout conditions. Buffalo won that game.

In another snowy divisional game against the Bengals last year, the Bills lost. They have not played a game in the snow since.

A win for the Bills will keep their season alive. If Buffalo wins, they will move on to play the Kansas City Chiefs next week at Highmark Stadium, as the Chiefs beat the Dolphins 26-7 Saturday night.