‘Please be OK’: NFL reacts to Damar Hamlin’s injury

BUFFALO, N.Y. – People around the country are praying for Damar Hamlin.

What was poised to be a prime matchup between the Bills and Bengals turned somber and scary in the first quarter when Hamlin, 24, collapsed after a play.

MORE: NFL says Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is in critical condition at a hospital after collapsing on the field

Here’s a tweet from the Buffalo Bills: “The thoughts and prayers of all Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar.”

Hall of Famer Jim Kelly sent out a message on Twitter: “Never before have I ever witnessed anything like this. The game doesn’t matter. Praying for Damar and his family.”

Never before have I ever witnessed anything like this. The game doesn’t matter. Praying for Damar and his family. 🙏#billsmafia @BuffaloBills — Jim Kelly (@JimKelly1212) January 3, 2023

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes also weighed in, saying, “Praying hard. Please be OK, man.”

Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt tweeted, “Please be OK, man. Please be OK.”

After Hamlin was involved in the play, he stood up and collapsed on the field. He was given CPR, taken by ambulance and his teammates gathered in prayer on the field.

A short time later, the announcement was made that the game was suspended.

Hamlin is in critical condition at a Cincinnati hospital.