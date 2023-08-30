Police arrest 16-year-old Rochester murder suspect in Florida

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Investigators have arrested a suspect in the murder of 18-year-old Divine Calloway.

Rochester Police say Calloway was shot multiple times on August 10 on Second Street near Central Park. Investigators believe Calloway was shot on First Street was a result of an altercation that he was involved in. Calloway then tried to flee, but was chased down by the suspect who shot him again on Second Street.

Investigators say they identified 16-year-old Al Oliver II of Rochester as the suspect. Police say Oliver fled to Florida shortly after the murder.

Major Crimes Investigators worked with the Orange and Volusia County Sheriff’s Departments Fugitive Task Force to find Oliver.

Photo courtesy of Volusia County Sheriff’s Department

On August 28, RPD Major Crimes Investigators went to Florida. Oliver was taken into custody at a residence in Deltona Florida. He was found to be in possession of a loaded handgun that was stolen from Rochester.

Oliver is currently being held in Florida on an arrest warrant for murder in the second degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second and third degree. He is waiting to be brought back to New York.