Police investigating homicide on Tremont Street, shooting on Angle Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police are investigating two shootings tonight, one of them a homicide.

Police confirmed that they are investigating a homicide on Tremont Street, in the 400 block. They confirmed that the victim had been shot.

Another person was found on Angle Street, in the 100 block, suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the upper body. The victim, a 23-year-oldman from Rochester, was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital; police said his injuries are not life-threatening. Police said investigators are following up on several leads and are asking anyone with information to call 911.

