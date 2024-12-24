Police release name of pilot killed in small plane crash on Dion Dawkins’ property

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — East Aurora Police identified the pilot who died in a small plane crash in the Town of Aurora. The crash happened on the morning of Thursday, December 19, involving a single-engine Beechcraft A36, near State Route 20A.

The crash site is on property owned by Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the crash, stating that only the pilot was on board. Firefighters arrived to find the plane fully engulfed in flames after receiving a 911 call from a witness at 11:22 a.m.

The pilot has been identified as Paul S. Marsh from Lansing, Michigan. He was traveling to White Plains, New York, to visit family.

Police Chief Patrick Welch said the Buffalo Niagara International Airport issued an alert for a plane experiencing mechanical problems at 11:16 a.m. The plane crashed shortly after.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.