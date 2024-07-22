Police seek public’s help identifying SUV in connection to hit-and-run of three-year-old boy

We are looking for help locating the car and driver in this video, this is connected with a hit and run that occurred just before 10:00 pm on July 10th. There may be damage to the front driver's side of the vehicle. Please call 311, 911, or email: CIS@CityofRochester.gov pic.twitter.com/SeMyWZDGc1 — Rochester NY Police (@RochesterNYPD) July 22, 2024

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Rochester police have released video of an SUV connected with a hit-and-run earlier this month that critically injured a three-year-old boy.

The SUV is highlighted in the video released by police. Joshua Navarro was hit by an SUV on Mount Read Boulevard around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10th. Days later, investigators told News10NBC the boy was in critical but stable condition at Strong Hospital.

Investigators say the vehicle involved may have damage to the front driver’s side.

News10NBC spoke with the boy’s grandmother the day after the hit-and-run.

She told us Joshua was able to get out of his house while her son was throwing out the trash and the door wasn’t completely shut.

Police say Navarro walked into the road and was hit by a vehicle that didn’t stop.

Anyone with information is asked to call 311 or 911.

A.I. assisted with the formatting of this story. Click here to see how WHEC News 10 uses A.I.