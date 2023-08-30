Proud Boy from Rochester to be sentenced Friday

The Rochester Proud Boy accused of participating in the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol building is set to be sentenced Friday.

Prosecutors want Dominic Pezzola to get 20 years in prison. He was seen on video smashing a Capitol window with a police shield.

Meanwhile, the former leader of the Proud Boys, Enrique Tarrio, could face the longest sentence of any Jan. 6 defendant. Prosecutors are asking for 33 years in federal prison for Tarrio. He is set to be sentenced tomorrow morning.