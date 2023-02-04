Public services for civil rights pioneer, Rev. Franklin Florence, have been arranged

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – Funeral arrangements for local civil rights icon Rev. Franklin Florence have been arranged. Rev. Florence died at age 89 after playing a large role in the civil rights movement.

Rev. Florence’s granddaughter Claudia says the wake will be at the Central Church of Christ on Friday, February 10 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The public is welcome to come and pay their respects, and the first funeral service will follow from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. That is open to the public as well. Rev. Al Sharpton will be speaking at the service on Friday.

On Saturday, February 11 there will be another public service from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rochester Convention center. Dr. Billy Washington will be speaking at that service.

