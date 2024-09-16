Purpose of inaugural football classic is bigger than sports

ROCHESTER, N.Y. – The first Frederick Douglass Historically Black Colleges and Universities Football Classic is this Saturday.

The game will be played at the Rochester Community Sports Complex, the former Sahlen Stadium, on Oak Street.

Central State will take on Albany State from Georgia. The Rochester Police Department has organized the event to strengthen the relationship between law enforcement and the community.

After the game, be sure to stay for a battle of the marching bands hosted by News10NBC’s Lynette Adams.

Tickets are on sale here.



