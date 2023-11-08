Race for State Supreme Court is still too close to call

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The race for two justice seats for New York State Supreme Court is still too close to call in the General Election.

As of 5:30 on Wednesday morning, 93% of votes are in and Republican Alex Renzi is pulling ahead with 36% of votes. Republican Joe Waldorf and Democrat Margot Garant both have 32% of the votes. There are still several districts yet to report.

Renzi is from Pittsford and Waldorf from Webster but Margot Garant lives in Long Island. Read about how a Long Island resident got on a local ballot here. You can see more election results here.