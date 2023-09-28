Rally in Rochester will honor 3-year-old shot and wounded in car seat a year ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Thursday marks the one year since a 3-year-old boy was shot in the head and wounded while sitting in a car seat on North Clinton Avenue.

Untrapped Ministries will host a rally at The International Plaza on North Clinton Avenue on Thursday night to support Marlo Joseph, now 4, and to celebrate his recovery. The rally runs from 6 to 8 p.m. Marlo and his family will be at the rally.

The rally comes the day after 35-year-old Travis Lewis pleaded guilty to multiple charges, including assault for shooting Marlo.

Last September, Rochester Police responded to a shootout at North Clinton and Clifford avenues. Marlo was inside a parked car and struck in the crossfire. He survived after an emergency surgery and support from community members. Family and friends have called Marlo’s recovery a miracle.

Lewis also pleaded guilty in the shooting death of Isaiah Fleming who was killed outside a Joseph Avenue convenience store a few weeks earlier. Lewis is expected to get 27 years in prison.

Marlo Joseph and his mother (provided)

Untrapped Ministries says that since the shooting, Marlo has shown “strength, perseverance, and resilience as he continues on the path to making a full recovery.”